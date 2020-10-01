'No wonder I didn't lose my hair!': Donald Trump credits McDonald's fries for his hair

Ray Stubblebine/Reuters

President Trump, a known fan of McDonald’s, has credited the fast food chain for his crop of hair.

Trump responded to a study suggesting a chemical in McDonald’s fries were a cure for baldness, writing “No wonder I didn’t lose my hair!”

Trump famously served McDonald’s to the Clemson football team in the White House, and McDonald’s was one of his “four major food groups” during the 2016 election campaign.

The president has previously acknowledged hair loss, saying he tries “like hell to hide that bald spot, folks.”

President Trump has drawn a connection between two of his personal habits that continue to fascinate the public: His love of McDonald’s and his hair.

On Wednesday, Trump appeared to jokingly credit his mop of hair to his love of the fast food chain’s fries.

The president retweeted an ABC 7 Chicago article about a Japanese study that found a chemical in McDonald’s fries may be a cure for baldness.

“No wonder I didn’t lose my hair!” Trump tweeted.

The person Trump retweeted, former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer, had tweeted the article with the caption: “It doesn’t work.” Fleischer is bald.

No wonder I didn’t lose my hair! https://t.co/jBFE2OEhS2 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2020

The president posted his bizarre tweet between commentary on the upcoming election.

His comment comes only days after The New York Times revealed that Trump spent more than $US70,000 to style his hair â€” and wrote it off as a business expense â€” when he was on “The Apprentice.”

The president’s elaborate hairdo has triggered considerable speculation, and in 2018 he acknowledged he had a bald spot. “Oh, I try like hell to hide that bald spot, folks. I work hard at it,” he told CPAC in 2018. “It doesn’t look bad. Hey, we are hanging in, we are hanging in, we are hanging in there. Right? Together, we are hanging in.”

Trump is also a known fan of McDonald’s, regularly skipping meals at one point and simply consuming a 2,000-calorie McDonald’s meal.

During his 2016 election campaign, his private jet had “four major food groups”: McDonald’s, KFC, pizza and Diet Coke, his former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski wrote in his book “Let Trump Be Trump.” His McDonald’s order consisted of “two Big Macs, two Fillet-O-Fish, and a chocolate malted,” which adds up to a whopping 2,430 calories.

His love for fast food is tied to his concerns about being poisoned, Michael Wolff wrote in “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.”

