Donald Trump Just Gave A Nonsensical Speech, And Even Conservatives Were Dumbstruck

Donald Trump gave his highly anticipated speech at CPAC Friday morning, and all anyone is talking about now is how confusing and terrible it was.Trump said he was upset that President Barack Obama did not return his calls about a free ballroom he offered to build. He also made a strange statement about how he wants the U.S. to go back to Iraq to take some oil.



Trump said that he offered between $50 million and $100 million to the White House to build a free ballroom. He never heard back.

“That’s the problem with our country,” Trump said.

He also said he was only for the Iraq War because he was under the impression that it was fought for oil. Now, he wants to go back to get oil.

“I say we should take it and pay ourselves back,” Trump said.

Some choice reaction:

I feel dumber for having listened. Applause is ended before he leaves the stage. — David Freddoso (@freddoso) March 15, 2013

Donald Trump prescribes “fixing the economy” as the solution to America’s current problems. Brilliant! — David Freddoso (@freddoso) March 15, 2013

Donald Trump at CPAC? So this is what Shakespeare was warning us about the Ides of March. — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) March 15, 2013

So is this the last time we all have to talk about Donald Trump for a while? You know he draws strength from our tweets. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) March 15, 2013

