Donald Trump couldn't resist gloating on Twitter about the epic Miss Universe announcement fail

The annual Miss Universe competition ended in the US today, in an epic fashion — and not in a good way.

In a scene reminiscent of the 2010 Australia’s Next Top Model winner announcement, when host Sarah Murdoch named the wrong person and had to recant, this was a global mistake.

Host Steve Harvey incorrectly crowned runner up, Miss Colombia, the winner. After realising his mistake, Harvey had to stop her celebrations, and crown Miss Philippines the correct winner, in a real life “Miss Congeniality” moment.

It ends a tumultuous year for the organisation, which severed ties with presidential candidate Donald Trump in June after he made controversial comments about immigration and building a wall to keep Mexicans out of the US.

Trump sold the Miss Universe organisation, which includes the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageant groups, to agency WME IMG.

Before the announcement, he tweeted about the event.

My friend, @AriEmanuel of @IMG, bought the Miss Universe pageants from me and they are on tonight on #Fox! Tune in! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2015

.@MissUniverse final 3 on now. Great people, great new owner @IMG. WATCH. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2015

And when it all went wrong, he was quick to retweet someone who shares his world view that everything can be fixed when The Donald is there.

That said, judge Perez Hilton made his views clear when asked about the difference between Miss USA and Miss Universe, in an epic slap down of the former owner, saying “Thankfully, Donald Trump no longer owns this pageant”.

The crowd went wild in reaction.

This probably won't trump my 2009 question, but I'd rather trump @realDonaldTrump! And I did!!! #MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/DTmX24pqQN — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) December 21, 2015

And for those who’ve forgotten what happened to Sarah Murdoch five years ago, here it is:

