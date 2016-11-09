Donald Trump is already questioning the legitimacy of the election results

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump casts his vote on Election Day in New York City. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/ Getty Images.

With hours to go until the polls close in many states, Donald Trump’s campaign already called into question the results of the election, suggesting that the election is indeed rigged against him.

Throughout Tuesday, the Republican presidential nominee’s campaign sowed doubt about the legitimacy of election results, though there was scant evidence to support his claims.

“Just out according to @CNN: ‘Utah officials report voting machine problems across entire country,'” Trump tweeted on Tuesday afternoon.

CNN host Brian Stelter clarified that Utah officials reported problems with voting machines in one county, not the entire country.

In an interview on Fox News, Trump claimed without citing any specific evidence that there were problems with voting machines that turned Republican votes to Democratic votes.

“You have to look at what’s happening,” Trump said. “There are reports that when people vote for Republicans the entire ticket switches over to Democrats. You’ve seen that. It’s happening at various places today it has been reported. In other words, the machines you put down a Republican and it registers as a Democrat. They have had a lot of complaints about that today. You have to be careful we have to see what it is.”

Indeed, the Trump campaign has already taken legal steps to call into question election results.

Earlier in the day, the campaign unsuccessfully attempted to compel Nevada to preserve information about who was working at a polling precinct which reportedly allowed voters already in line on Friday evening to cast their votes.

Trump campaign lawyer David Lee pleaded for the judge to allow the campaign the names of the polling workers.

“We need to interview them, talk to them, to see exactly what went down. That’s part of the process of discovery,” Lee said.

In an interview on MSNBC on Tuesday, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a top Trump advisor, said he did not trust the results from the precinct because of Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid’s political power in Nevada.

“Democrats call it paranoia and Republicans call it reasonable suspicion. This is Harry Reid’s home turf and we don’t exactly trust Harry Reid,” Giuliani said.

