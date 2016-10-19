Donald Trump says he'll push for a Constitutional amendment that will term-limit members of Congress

Donald Trump announced in a Colorado speech on Tuesday he will seek to have members of Congress term-limited should he be elected president in November.

“If I am elected President, I will push for a Constitutional Amendment to impose term limits on all members of Congress,” the Republican presidential nominee said at a rally.

The announcement came one day after Trump pledged to “drain the swamp” in Washington DC by proposing ethics reforms that would create new restrictions on lobbying.

“Decades of failure in Washington, and decades of special interest dealing, must come to an end,” he said, per his prepared remarks. “We have to break the cycle of corruption, and we have to give new voices a chance to go into government service. The time for Congressional term limits has arrived.”

NOW WATCH: Watch the brutal Hillary Clinton ad that pits Trump against himself



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.