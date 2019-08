Roger Stone has been Donald Trump’s friend and confidant for roughly 40 years. Stone, who’s also the author of The Making of the President 2016, discusses why he thinks Washington, D.C. is in shock and explains why he supports President Trump’s travel ban on seven predominantly Muslim countries.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.