Donald Trump thinks Jay Z is a 'good guy' and Taylor Swift is 'terrific'

Getty Images Donald Trump had very nice things to say about Taylor Swift, Jay Z, and Kim Kardashian.

Donald Trump is known for his brash manner and harsh opinions, but not all of his thoughts are negative.

In an interview with Yahoo News, Trump played a game of word association, giving his opinions on different politicians and celebrities.

Though he wasn’t particularly kind to Sen. Marco Rubio, calling him “lightweight,” or Charlie Sheen, calling him “sad,” he had some very nice things to say about Taylor Swift and Jay Z.

To Swift, Trump replies: “Terrific.”

And Jay Z is a “good guy.”

He also gave his thoughts on Kim Kardashian with a more careful response.

“Well, look, she was so nice to me,” he said. “I mean every time I see her she’s just — I’m just going to say she was always nice to me.”

Though Swift hasn’t endorsed a candidate, Kardashian posted a selfie earlier this year with her husband, Kanye West, and Hillary Clinton. She put #Hillaryforpresident in the caption.



Jay Z hasn’t endorsed a presidential candidate, but his wife, Beyonce, attended a fundraiser for Clinton earlier this year, lending her support to the presidential candidate. An official endorsement hasn’t been made.

