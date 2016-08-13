Donald Trump just got hit with another wave of brutal polls from swing states

The polls are getting worse for Donald Trump.

On Friday, NBC News/The Wall Street Journal/Marist released polls for the traditional swing states of Florida, Colorado, North Carolina, and Virginia. Those polls found Trump to be facing long odds in three of the four, while he remained behind Clinton by a sizeable gap in the other.

Trump is trailing Clinton by 5 points in Florida, 9 points in North Carolina, 13 points in Virginia, and 14 points in Colorado among registered voters poll by NBC/WSJ/Marist.

When Libertarian nominee Gary Johnson and Green Party nominee Jill Stein are included in the polls, Trump’s support dipped as low as 29% in Colorado and 31% in Virginia.

The polls are just the latest in a roughly two-week stretch of Trump’s most woeful polling news of the general election cycle.

Amid a flurry of Trump-initiated controversy, he’s witnessed both his standing in swing states and nationally drop to new lows. The Manhattan billionaire even admitted Thursday that he’s facing “a tremendous problem” in Utah, a state that’s voted Republican in every presidential election since 1968, and that he’s “a little further off” in Pennsylvania.

NBC/WSJ/Marist conducted the polls between August 4 and August 10, surveying 899 registered voters in Colorado, 862 registered voters in Florida, 921 registered voters in North Carolina, and 897 voters in Virginia. Each poll has a margin of error of either 3.2% or 3.3%

