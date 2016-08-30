Trump on Kaepernick: 'Maybe he should find a country that works better for him'

Republican nominee Donald Trump ripped San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick on Monday after the NFL player’s decision to sit during the national anthem before a recent preseason game.

The Manhattan billionaire was asked about the Kaepernick controversy during a radio interview with KIRO’s Dori Monson ahead of a rally Trump is holding on Tuesday in Everett, Washington.

“I have followed it and I think it’s personally not a good thing, I think it’s a terrible thing,” Trump said. “And maybe he should find a country that works better for him, let him try. It won’t happen.”

Kaepernick sat in protest during the national anthem ahead of the 49ers Friday game against the Green Bay Packers, later saying he’s “not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of colour.”

The quarterback, who started in Super Bowl XLVII for the 49ers, said he plans on continuing to sit during the national anthem in future games. He was also sharply critical of both Trump and Clinton, saying that both are inadequate of the presidency.

Kaepernick has a long history of advocating for social justice online, although his prior posts did not garner the attention that his Friday decision did.

