TRUMP: 'I felt bad' for my debate rivals because they had to constantly talk about me

MSNBC/screengrab Donald Trump on

Real-estate mogul Donald Trump panned CNN on Thursday for focusing too much of its Republican primary debate on one of his favourite topics: himself.

“I thought I was on too much. I felt badly for everybody else because every question had to do with me,” Trump said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

For three hours Wednesday night, the debate moderators peppered the various candidates with questions about Trump and various insults he had directed their way in the past.

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R) was asked about Trump’s allegation that special-interest donors had bought his allegiance. Later, he was asked about comments Trump had made about his wife.

Former Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina was heralded for having another successful debate night. But some of her standout moments were all about Trump, including the developer’s controversial comment about her face, which he insists was misinterpreted.

“I think women all over this country heard very clearly what Mr. Trump said,” Fiorina declared to applause.

Trump was even a dominant force in the earlier, “undercard” debate that featured the four Republicans who stood too low in the polls to make the 11-person, prime-time event. Some of the candidates notably complained after the start of the lower-tier event featured Trump-related questions to each of the four people on stage.

Trump, speaking on “Morning Joe” the next day, apparently agreed with some of those complaints.

“Even the first [debate’s] characters, I mean, everything was about Trump,” he said.

“And then they go into this debate and there was split screens all over the place [with me],” he added. “I’ve never seen anything like it. It was a little bit unfair to a lot of other people, frankly.”

At one point on the MSNBC show, the Daily News’ harsh Thursday-morning cover was displayed. The News, a frequent Trump critic, called CNN the “Clown News Network” for focusing too much on the Republican front-runner.

“[CNN was] taking every sentence I’ve said over the last five months that was tough and put it to the other people,” Trump said of CNN’s inclination to ask the other candidates about his past insults against them. “I was involved with virtually every question. So it was really a little bit wild.”

For his part, CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker defended the network’s approach to Trump after the debate. He reportedly noted that the real-estate mogul has been the dominant story line of the 2016 race.

“I think anyone who doesn’t see that, or argues with that, is just wrong,” Zucker said, according to The Huffington Post. “I think the frontrunner always merits the most amount of attention.”

Watch Trump on ‘Morning Joe’ below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.