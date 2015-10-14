Donald Trump is live-tweeting the Democratic debate -- and he's not impressed

Real-estate mogul Donald Trump is live-tweeting the first Democratic presidential debate.

And it doesn’t appear that the Republican front-runner is going to walk away impressed with rival party’s field.

Trump repeatedly panned the candidates, especially the lower-tier Democrats polling at the bottom of the pack.

“All are very scripted and rehearsed, two (at least) should not be on the stage,” Trump mused at one point.

Some of his other thoughts can be found below.

On former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley (D)

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2015

On former Sen. Jim Webb (D-Virginia)

“@Iamnewhere: Webb is trying to be @realDonaldTrump and its not working.” He is not doing well!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2015

On former Rhode Island Gov. Lincoln Chafee (D)

Can anyone imagine Chafee as president? No way.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2015

Trump thoughts in general:

“@princeolivier13: Why do we have to be tortured by watching these clowns! Have the election tomorrow! #trump2016 #DemDebate“

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2015

Get rid of all of these commercials. #DemDebate

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2015

Putin is not feeling too nervous or scared. #DemDebate

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2015

“@rjdicksii: @realDonaldTrump. These cats are like bad used car salesmen.”

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2015

