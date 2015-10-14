Donald Trump is live-tweeting the Democratic debate -- and he's not impressed

Colin Campbell
Donald trump firedPhoto by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, FileDonald Trump, host of the television series

Real-estate mogul Donald Trump is live-tweeting the first Democratic presidential debate.

And it doesn’t appear that the Republican front-runner is going to walk away impressed with rival party’s field.

Trump repeatedly panned the candidates, especially the lower-tier Democrats polling at the bottom of the pack.

“All are very scripted and rehearsed, two (at least) should not be on the stage,” Trump mused at one point.

Some of his other thoughts can be found below.

On former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley (D)

On former Sen. Jim Webb (D-Virginia)

On former Rhode Island Gov. Lincoln Chafee (D)

Trump thoughts in general:

