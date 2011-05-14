TRUMP'S "DEAN SCREAM": The Donald Loses His Cool On CNBC

Donald Trump was just on CNBC responding to allegations over his property dealings made by the New York Times. He blasted the paper for its report, and its reporter for refusing to appear on TV to defend his claims.



The New York Times reports that more than 300 people are suing Trump after he removed his name from properties they purchased. Those involved in the lawsuit allege there was no disclaimer that Trump was not the developer of the properties, but rather just “rented his name” to the actual developers.

Trump ended up going on a multi-minute rant in which he insulted CNBC anchor Simon Hobbs and slammed the New York Times.

Watch the video here. It may be remembered as Trump’s “Dean Scream,” the on-air event that ended Howard Dean’s presidential campaign in 2004.

0:10 Trump says Mr. Barbaro (the New York Times reporter) “didn’t have the guts to go on” CNBC.

0:55 Mark Haines, CNBC, points out where the article says “my latest development” is mentioned in promotional materials. Trump rebuffs, saying the document people signed points out that he licensed his name, not that he developed the properties.

3:10 Trump says, “Hello Simon, whoever you are Simon. Simon, the market collapsed, you may not have heard about that. So thousands of buildings all over the United States had difficulties, so you probably heard about that somewhere along the line. That’s what happened Simon.”

4:30 Trump says he did investors “a favour.”

UPDATE 1:30 PM ET: Executive Vice President and Special Counsel to Donald Trump Michael Cohen has responded to this morning’s video on CNBC telling us,

“Mr. Trump provided an immediate rebuttal to the claims alleging that he was the developer of either of the failed projects. Mr. Trump further explained that the offering plan included specific language evidencing that he was the licensor and not the developer. The ensuing conversation between Mr. Trump and Simon Hobbs stems from Mr. Hobbs apparent lack of knowledge of the housing crisis this country is still working through. From the multitude of deals that Mr. Trump has been involved with, as either the developer or the licensor, the projects were extremely successful.”

