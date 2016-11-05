Donald Trump makes closing argument in unusual 2-minute ad

The Donald Trump campaign on Friday announced a $4 million ad buy for a two-minute spot aimed at conveying the Republican nominee’s closing message to voters in the campaign’s final days.

The ad featured snippets from a previous speech Trump delivered in Florida in which he argued that establishment politicians do not have the interest of most Americans at heart. He contended that his rival, Hillary Clinton, would maintain the status quo, while he would turn it on its back.

Titled “Donald Trump’s Argument for America,” the ad was set to air in major markets in battleground states. The Trump campaign said it would also air during NFL, NCAA, and NASCAR programming.

“This is Mr. Trump’s positive closing message to American voters, and it comes at a time when Secretary Clinton has abandoned any positive message of her own,” said Jason Miller, senior communications adviser.

“We believe voters are looking to go in a new direction and Mr. Trump is ready to lead this change.”

Watch the ad:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

