Trump and his family have donated thousands to the man who's now the most powerful Democrat in Washington

Incoming Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is about to be the most powerful Democrat in Washington — tasked with leading Democrats on issues of agreement with President-elect Donald Trump, while also opposing him on issues they don’t see eye-to-eye on.

It just so happens that the Democrat who will likely have to work closest with Trump is also the senator who’s received more in campaign donations from the Manhattan billionaire than any other member of the Senate.

From 1996, when Schumer was running for a House seat, and 2010, Trump donated roughly $9,000 directly to the New York Democrat’s campaign, according to Federal Election Commission filings. His children — Eric, Donald Jr., and Ivanka — donated a combined $6,800 to Schumer. Jared Kushner, Ivanka’s husband and a top adviser to the president-elect, donated $4,000 to Schumer.

“I mean, I’ve contributed to Schumer, I contribute — I’ve known Schumer for many, many years,” Trump said last year. “And I have a good relationship with him. The fact is, that I think it is time maybe that we all do get along.”

Schumer, who was elected Senate minority leader Wednesday, spoke with Trump “a couple of times” since the real-estate magnate pulled off his unforeseen victory last week. The New York Times reported that Democrats plan to announce populist economic and ethics plans in the coming weeks that are in line with some of Trump’s campaign rhetoric, and areas of agreement will seemingly include infrastructure spending, child tax credits, and stricter enforcement of trade agreements.

“When we can agree on issues, then we’re going to work with them,” Schumer said. “But I’ve also said to the President-elect on issues where we disagree, you can expect a strong and tough fight.”

Other House and Senate Democrats who have received donations from Trump and his family, and will be serving after Trump’s inauguration, include Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Sen. Bill Nelson of Florida, Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts, Rep. Charlie Crist of Florida, and Rep. Carolyn Maloney of New York.

NOW WATCH: How to move to Canada and become a Canadian citizen



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.