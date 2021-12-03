Kayleigh McEnany advertised tickets for Donald Trump’s Christmas party that cost $10,000 each

President Donald Trump leaves his Merry Christmas Rally at the Kellogg Arena on December 18, 2019 in Battle Creek, Michigan. Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

Kayleigh McEnany touted $US10,000 ($AU14,254) tickets for a Trump Christmas party in Naples, Fla.

Now a Fox News co-host, the former White House press secretary linked to the pricey event’s website.

McEnany’s tweet drew swift mockery from Melania Trump’s ex-best friend, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff.

If you want to attend Donald Trump’s Christmas party this year, be ready to pay up.

Tickets for Trump’s holiday fundraiser in Naples, Florida on Friday are going for a cool $US10,000 ($AU14,254) each, according to the fundraiser’s website.

Trump’s former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday tweeted a promo flyer for the event, which called the party “An Evening of Merrymaking with Donald Trump.”

“Only a few more hours to get tickets for Florida’s greatest Christmas party with President Trump!” she wrote.

The hefty donation gets guests into the fundraiser and a photo with the former president. Families of up to four can pay $US30,000 ($AU42,762) to get into the event.

The flyer said there will be festive cocktails and dinner, too.

McEnany recently released a new memoir about her time in the Trump White House, claiming that she didn’t lie to reporters because she went to top universities and is a Christian.

During her time behind the podium, the Fox News co-host was caught in several lies, ranging from false claims that Trump never downplayed the coronavirus to him being the first president to put a red ribbon on the White House for AIDS awareness.

McEnany’s tweet drew swift mockery from Melania Trump’s best friend turned tell-all author, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff.

“Seriously? ‘Merrymaking?'” Wolkoff tweeted. “Melania won’t be in attendance or else her name would have appeared on the invitation.”

In her current post at Fox News, McEnany continues to defend the Trump administration’s legacy, calling the Biden White House “the biggest contributor to vaccine hesitancy” and going after holdover public health officials such as Dr. Anthony Fauci.