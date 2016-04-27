Chris Cuomo to Donald Trump: Even Chris Christie's wife 'made a face' when you attacked Hillary Clinton

At a speech and press conference on Tuesday night, Donald Trump accused Hillary Clinton of “playing the woman’s card,” and it didn’t seem to go over well with some in the audience.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s wife, Mary Pat, drew attention for her expression when Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination, suggested his potential Democratic rival’s only advantage is her gender.

Chris Cuomo asked Trump about this on CNN’s “New Day,” pointing out that Mary Pat “made a face” when Trump made the comments.

“Last night talking about Hillary Clinton, whom you call ‘crooked Hillary,’ you said the only thing she has is the woman card,” Cuomo said. “Now even Chris Christie’s wife standing behind you made a face when you said that.”

Cuomo asked if Trump thought that attacking Clinton over “playing the woman’s card” is “a winning formula.”

“Yes. It’s part of — it is certainly part. She is a woman. She’s playing the woman card left and right. She didn’t play it last time with Obama, but she’s playing it much harder this time, and she will be called on it. Absolutely,” Trump responded.

Here’s how Mary Pat reacted when Trump said the only thing Clinton has going is the woman’s card:





And when he said that women don’t like Clinton:

Trump dominated Republican primary contests on Tuesday and said he now considers himself the presumptive nominee.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.