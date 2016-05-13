A comedian has a book explaining Donald Trump to children, and it's 'cutting'

Epix Michael Ian Black in his Epix comedy special premiering May 13 at 10 p.m.

Comedian Michael Ian Black wrote a children’s book about Donald Trump, “A Child’s First Book of Trump,” which hits bookstores on July 5. A lot of people are writing about Trump right now, but even by those standards, Black’s take is unusual.

“The premise was sort of how do you explain Donald Trump to a child,” Black (“Wet Hot American Summer,” “The State”) told Business Insider.

“So, it’s sort of the idea as if he were a wild animal, how would you describe him and how do you deal with him, and it’s meant to be lighthearted and silly, but it’s also a little bit cutting, I hope.”

One passage reads: “The beasty is called an American Trump / Its skin is bright orange, its figure is plump / Its fur so complex you might get enveloped / Its hands are sadly underdeveloped.”

Simon & Schuster An excerpt from Michael Ian Black’s ‘A Child’s First Book of Trump.’

Black — who has a new stand-up special, “Noted Expert,” airing Friday at 10 p.m. on Epix — got the idea for the children’s book (which he admits is equally intended for adults) after seeing one about Hillary Clinton in a bookstore, which charted her “humble beginnings and rise.”

“It was meant to sort of be an inspirational tale, and I just sort of thought about how funny it would be if there was a similar book about Donald Trump, because there’s really nothing inspirational about him at all,” Black said. “He was born the wealthy scion to a wealthy real estate developer, and then just became more wealthy. Yeah. It just sort of made me chuckle. So I started writing and then it sort of evolved into what it ended up being.”

While Trump’s success in the presidential race may be good for book sales, Black originally didn’t plan on it.

“I’ve been fascinated like the rest of the country,” he said. “And like the rest of the country, I was totally wrong about every aspect of him and his campaign in terms of its endurance and plausibility.”

NOW WATCH: New Trump attack ad shows Clinton laughing amid footage from the Benghazi attacks



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.