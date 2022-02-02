Trump celebrates ‘world-class sleazebag’ CNN President Jeff Zucker’s resignation: ‘Congratulations to all!’

Former President Donald Trump Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Trump released a statement cheering CNN president Jeff Zucker’s abrupt resignation.

He called Zucker a “world-class sleazebag,” adding, “Jeff Zucker is gone — congratulations to all!”

Zucker resigned after admitting that he concealed a consensual relationship with a top CNN executive.

Former President Donald Trump issued a jubilant statement following CNN President Jeff Zucker’s sudden resignation on Wednesday, calling the media executive a “world-class sleazebag” while dinging CNN’s viewership ratings.

“Jeff Zucker, a world-class sleazebag who has headed ratings and real-news-challenged CNN for far too long, has been terminated for numerous reasons, but predominantly because CNN has lost its way with viewers and everybody else,” Trump said in a statement. “Now is a chance to put Fake News in the backseat because there may not be anything more important than straightening out the horrendous LameStream Media in our Country, and in the case of CNN, throughout the World.”

“Jeff Zucker is gone—congratulations to all!” Trump added.

Zucker, who has led CNN since 2013, said in a statement that he failed to disclose a “consensual relationship” with his “closest colleague” who he’d worked with for 20 years. The New York Times reported that the colleague in question is Allison Gollust, CNN’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer. She told The Times that their relationship had “changed during Covid.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for further updates.