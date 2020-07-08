Trump cheated on his SAT by paying someone to take it for him, according to Mary Trump's new book

Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images President Donald Trump speaking at an alumni event for the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School.

President Donald Trump cheated on his SAT in high school, according to Mary Trump’s forthcoming book.

In her tell-all book, the president’s niece claims that he paid a proxy to take his SAT for him, according to The New York Times, which obtained a copy of the book.

The book said the score helped him get admitted to the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton business school, according to The Times.

Last year, Penn instituted a policy of revoking degrees if a graduate is found to have provided false information in an admission application, cheated on an exam, or tampered with records.

President Donald Trump cheated on his SAT, according to a forthcoming book by his niece.

Mary Trump wrote in her tell-all book, set to be published next week, that Trump paid a proxy to take the SAT for him, according to The New York Times, which obtained a copy of the book and reported on the passage on Tuesday.

“The high score the proxy earned for him, Ms. Trump adds, helped the young Mr. Trump to later gain admittance as an undergraduate to the University of Pennsylvania’s prestigious Wharton business school,” The Times reported.

Wharton did not immediately return a request for comment from Insider.

Three of Trump’s children went to Penn, with Don Jr. graduating in 2000, Ivanka in 2004, and Tiffany in 2016.

Though in 2011 he hounded President Barack Obama for not turning over his college transcripts, Trump has never revealed any similar information about his time at Wharton, where he has claimed he graduated first in his class.

Penn’s student newspaper, The Daily Pennsylvanian, published a list of 56 students who were on the dean’s list in 1968, the year Trump graduated, but his name was not listed.

Trump has also described his time at Wharton as “super genius stuff.”

Last summer, Penn instituted a policy of revoking degrees if a graduate is found to have provided false information in an admission application, cheated on an exam, or tampered with records, The Daily Pennsylvanian reported.

