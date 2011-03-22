Donald Trump Nails His Charlie Sheen Impersonation

Photo: Illustration by Business Insider

Donald Trump may or may not be running for President.Either way, he is drawing ire for making a mockery of the political process.



“In the end, all Trump is doing is a Charlie Sheen impersonation — grabbing notoriety and money from making outlandish statements,” William K. Wolfrum writes on Alan Colmes’ website. “But at least Sheen isn’t pretending to participate in serious political discourse.”

The story accuses the Donald of using his faux presidential campaign as a PR move for Celebrity Apprentice. And that is probably correct. Trump, if nothing else, is a master at staying in the newscycle.

Of course, the media — yes, we’re guilty as well — continue to follow the story. But as long as no one takes him seriously, no harm, no foul.

Right?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.