CHARLES KRAUTHAMMER: Donald Trump Is 'ABSOLUTELY' Running For President

On Bret Baier FOX News show yesterday Charles Krauthammer revealed that Donald Trump had called him personally and as a result of their conversation Krauthammer is convinced Trump is “absolutely” running for president.



It was a surprise, and when my secretary told me, I put on a helmet and a flak jacket as I answered the phone. I expected a tirade, which he had every right to do given what I have been saying about him. In fact, he was courteous but very calm, and he made his case, rather than sort of attacking everything I said about him. Simply, he made his case: “I’m a serious businessman, I’m a serious candidate”…I give him credit for the way he conducted himself [on the phone call].

Krauthammer has been a very vocal critic of Trump’s intentions. But more importantly Krauthammer is generally unafraid to be a vocal sceptic and critic of many members of his party (he’s had not nice things to say about Sarah Palin in the past) and isn’t afraid to give Obama credit for very unpopular moves. So his validation of Trump’s intentions were immediately carried far and wide in the blogosphere yesterday as some sort of proof it was OK to take Trump intentions seriously.

That’s not to say Krauthammer takes Trump seriously. In his column today calls him a “spectacle” and says the “Lions have a better chance at winning the Super Bowl.”



