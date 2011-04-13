Donald Trump Donates About $250,000 Per Year To Charity

Photo: Illustration by Business Insider

If Donald Trump does run for President, he is going to need many suitcases full of cash. And he will have them.Why?



One reason is because he is massively rich. The second is because he rarely donates to charity.

The Smoking Gun found documents revealing that The Donald gave just $3.7 million to his foundation over the past 20 years.

The organisation, in turn, handed out $6.7 million over the same time period, although they did part with almost $1 million in 2009. (World Wrestling Entertainment is the biggest donor to The Trump Foundation, passing along $5 million in exchange for work Trump performed.)

As TSG notes, other moguls in his tax bracket including Michael Bloomberg and Larry Ellison gave significantly more. ($235 million and $73.2 million in 2009 alone, respectively.)

