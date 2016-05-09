22 celebrities who love and endorse Donald Trump

The #NeverTrump movement is looking weaker every day as Donald Trump has become the presumptive nominee in the Republican race, following the exits of Ted Cruz and John Kasich.
In addition to the politicians and pundits — like Sarah Palin and Ann Coulter — who have come out to endorse Trump, many celebrities are throwing their support behind the divisive businessman.
Here are 22 celebrities and entertainment figures who are showing their support for him, from Kid Rock to Mike Tyson:
In a statement to Breitbart, the actor said that he is supporting Donald Trump because 'he's an answer to our problems.' He also called Trump 'funny, playful, and colourful, but most of all, he is honest.'
He added:
There are many Republicans fighting to keep him from winning the Republican nomination. You know why? Because he has no bull to sell, and everyone will discover the bull most politicians spew out is for their own causes and benefits. I pray all Americans who have seen and felt the meltdown of America with the Obama years, to please fight for Donald Trump.
The actor has written multiple posts for Breitbart praising Trump. In one, he said, 'We should thank God that Trump is in this race. The media and the establishment are terrified.'
The former child star voiced his support for Trump after responding to a tweet from the presidential hopeful. He wrote: 'Does America want to have a president who FOLLOWS or someone who leads? I vote for @realdonaldtrump.'
In an interview with GQ, he later clarified that he doesn't 'support every little thing,' but that 'Trump goes his own way. He's a leader, not a follower, and he's proven that by humbling the other campaigns.'
Kid Rock showed his support for the presidential hopeful in an interview with Rolling Stone, saying that he's 'digging Trump.' He also added: 'Let the motherf---ing business guy run it like a f---ing business. And his campaign has been entertaining as s---.'
Country singer Loretta Lynn announced her support for Trump in December, and told a Reuters reporter in January that 'he's the only one who's going to turn this country around.'
The rapper tweeted at the beginning of February to voice her support for Trump because she has 'no hope for America.' But she does say that 'Trump is evil like America is evil and in order for America to keep up with itself it needs him.' So her endorsement is not exactly positive.
James, a TV personality and founder of West Coast Choppers, posted a lengthy Facebook message in January supporting his former 'Celebrity Apprentice' boss.
He said:
Ive met a lot of people in life and I have found it best to form opinions about them by actually meeting them in person. ... What I personally observed is a man that is perfect suited to run this country. ... One thing you know about me is Good or bad I will always tell it like it is. This guy is the Real Deal, and will Make America Great Again.
Alley hasn't fully endorsed a presidential candidate yet, but in September, she tweeted that she liked Trump after disagreeing with the way '60 Minutes'' Scott Pelley was interviewing the candidate. In January, she told FoxBusiness.com that she wants 'someone that will rev us up and make us pay attention. Donald Trump, whether you like him or don't, he's waking this country up.'
The former heavyweight boxing champion announced that he would endorse Trump while appearing on HuffPost Live in October 2015. 'He should be president of the United States,' Tyson said.
As for what Trump has said about immigration, Tyson said that the words were 'crude' and someone could work with him on the delivery of his message.
Baldwin, who was fired by Trump on two different seasons of 'The Celebrity Apprentice,' said during an interview with Don Lemon on an episode of 'CNN Tonight' that Trump would make a 'great' president 'because he's not a politician, and he doesn't care what anybody thinks.'
The actor endorsed Trump in 2011, even after being fired from season four of 'The Celebrity Apprentice,' and offered his praise for the presidential hopeful again recently. 'He's a great guy. He's sharp. He's fast,' he told Fox411. 'He can change the country after the last eight years.'
The retired pro-basketball player tweeted: '@realDonaldTrump has been a great friend for many years. We don't need another politician, we need a businessman like Mr. Trump! Trump 2016.'
He was fired from season two of 'The Celebrity Apprentice.'
When asked by TMZ for his thoughts on Trump, the actor and former bodybuilder said, 'I hope Donald goes all the way.' He was also fired from a season of 'The Celebrity Apprentice.'
TMZ asked Hogan which 2016 Republican presidential candidate he would want to face in the ring, but instead of answering the question, he said he'd want to be Trump's running mate.
The musician wrote an article for WorldNetDaily in which he said that Trump 'should be given the Medal of Freedom for speaking his mind in such a bold, honest, and straightforward manner.'
The model and reality star posted a video on YouTube expressing her support for Trump.
The Las Vegas entertainer announced his support on 'Fox and Friends.' 'I love Donald, and he would make a great president,' he said. But he also voiced his support for other hopefuls, such as Carly Fiorina, Jeb Bush, and Ben Carson.
The businessman and star of A&E's 'Duck Dynasty' supported Trump at a rally in Oklahoma last year, where he was invited up on stage. He officially announced his endorsement in January.
The former pro wrestler, former Minnesota governor, and actor was speaking with previous Trump staffer Roger Stone for his show 'Off the Grid' when Ventura said, 'I shocked my staff today. I came in and said, 'You know what, as far as the Republicans are concerned, I hope Trump wins.'' Though he also added, 'Now I'm not a Republican -- I'm not a Democrat either -- so ultimately, I'd like somebody else to win overall.'
The socialite held a luncheon
in support of her ex-husband.
The retired NFL coach said of Trump, 'I think that he has the fire in his belly to make America great again and probably do it the right way,' in an interview with the Chicago Tribune.
The retired NFL wide receiver told TMZ Sports, 'This may be what the country needs and Trump... He's a guy who won't put up with B.S. and has what it takes to change how government is run.' He appeared on the most recent season of 'The Celebrity Apprentice.'
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.