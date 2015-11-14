Donald Trump furiously tweetstorms at Carly Fiorina after she burns him on Facebook

Real-estate mogul Donald Trump went on a Twitter tear Friday after a Republican presidential rival, Carly Fiorina, taunted him on Facebook the day before.

Fiorina’s social media note started by referencing last Tuesday’s debate, in which Trump told her to stop interrupting the other candidates.

“Donald, sorry, I’ve got to interrupt again,” she wrote, proceeding to blast him for attacking another rival, Ben Carson.

During an epic, 95-minute Thursday-night speech, Trump repeatedly accused Carson of having a “pathological temper” comparable to supposedly incurable child molesters.

But Fiorina, the former CEO of Hewlett-Packard, shot back that it was Trump who had pathological issues:

PostbyCarly Fiorina.

There are a few things to unpack there:

Fiorina’s “Putin” reference was presumably about Trump’s “60 Minutes” interview that aired side-by-side with the Russian president’s own interview.

Trump frequently touts his education at Wharton, the University of Pennsylvania’s business school.

And the “self-funded campaign” jab was an apparent reference to criticism Trump’s campaign has received for downplaying its millions of dollars in donations.

On Friday afternoon, Trump launched a multi-pronged response on Twitter.

First, he reminded her that he also complained about Ohio Gov. John Kasich’s (R) debate interruptions:

.@CarlyFiorina Carly, not just you, I also told Gov. Kasich to “let Jeb talk, give him a chance” because Kasich was constantly cutting in.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2015

Then he asked if she would apologise for the Wharton shot:

.@CarlyFiorina Carly — I did graduate from Wharton and did very well. Who is your fact checker? Will you apologise?

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2015

Then he asked if she would apologise for saying he has a pathological problem of his own:

.@CarlyFiorina Ben Carson said in his own book that he has a pathological temper & pathological disease. I didn’t say it, he did. Apology?

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2015

Trump fired off another tweet about her Putin jab:

.@CarlyFiorina I only said I was on @60Minutes four weeks ago with Putin — never said I was in Green Room. Separate pieces — great ratings!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2015

And he accused Fiorina of only going after him to reignite her “failing campaign”:

.@CarlyFiorina had to inject herself into my factual statements concerning Ben Carson in order to breathe life into her failing campaign!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2015

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.