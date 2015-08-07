Donald Trump's campaign has reportedly erupted into 'civil war'

Real-estate magnate Donald Trump’s campaign is filled with internal conflict, New York magazine reported Thursday.

“It turns out that, inside a campaign that’s been built on attacking seemingly anyone and everyone, the staff has now turned to attacking each other,” Gabriel Sherman wrote.

Sherman added that the campaign’s “civil war” broke out into the public view after Business Insider revealed a Trump adviser’s history of racially provocative Facebook posts last week. The adviser, Sam Nunberg, was fired from the campaign as a result on Sunday.

The New York magazine article documented the various disputes between Nunberg, campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, and other campaign staff. They reportedly fought over a wide swath of details, including strategy and media outreach.

“All presidential campaigns experience growing pains, of course — especially insurgent ones. But for Trump the trouble is that his campaign has barely grown. ‘Considering they have a staff of, like, three people at headquarters, there’s a lot of infighting,’ one conservative who has been briefed on the situation told me,” Sherman wrote.

But perhaps the most intriguing aspect of the report is the claim that Ivanka Trump, the candidate’s daughter, pushed back against her father’s heated rhetoric against illegal immigration.

Donald Trump frequently accuses the Mexican government of sending “rapists” and other criminals across the US-Mexico border. Those comments resulted in intense blowback: a number of businesses, including NBC and Macy’s, cut ties with Trump and said his accusations were offensive to immigrants.

According to Sherman’s sources, Ivanka Trump even “submitted several drafts of a statement for Donald to release to walk back the quotes, but he refused to have them published.”

A spokesperson for Ivanka Trump declined to comment to New York magazine. A spokeswoman for Donald Trump declined to comment to Business Insider for this story.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.