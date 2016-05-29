Report: Trump campaign indicates it's 'not going to have enough money' to fight Hillary Clinton before the convention

Donald Trump’s mostly self-funded campaign now apparently needs help.

A report from the Washington Examiner says Trump representatives told Senate Republicans that the campaign “won’t have much money to spend fending off attacks from Hillary Clinton” before the Republican National Convention in July.

Trump officially secured the party’s nomination for president last week. Before that, the real-estate mogul’s campaign said it would partner with the Republican National Committee to raise as much as $1 billion for the general election.

According to the Examiner report published Friday, the notice from Trump’s campaign came after his senior adviser, Paul Manafort, met with some of the party’s leaders last week.

“They know that they’re not going to have enough money to be on TV in June and probably most of July until they actually accept the nomination and get RNC funds,” the Examiner reported, citing an unnamed GOP source familiar with Manafort’s comments.

Trump has mostly bankrolled his own campaign during the contentious primary season, reportedly spending tens of millions of dollars so far, according to Open Secrets

The campaign earlier this month released documents that were submitted to the Federal Election Commission that claim Trump has a net worth of more than $10 billion

