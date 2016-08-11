Donald Trump balks at idea he has 'too many' campaign errors: 'You'll have to define what mistake is'

Donald Trump refused on Thursday to acknowledge that he has “made too many errors” in recent days, despite making a number of eyebrow-raising comments that has embroiled his campaign in controversy.

In an interview with CNBC, the Republican presidential nominee brushed off concern from campaign allies that his criticism about the father of a slain Muslim-American soldier was a mistake.

“You’ll have to define what a mistake means,” Trump said. “It’s been put to bed for a long time, and I don’t think there’s any reason for you to reopen it.”

Asked if the Khan controversy was a mistake, @realDonaldTrump tells CNBC: “You’ll have to define what mistake is.” pic.twitter.com/w7UJpxxYuM

— CNBC (@CNBC) August 11, 2016

Throughout the interview, Trump appeared unconcerned with host Joe Kernen’s questions about recent headline-grabbing controversies.

The real-estate magnate asked CNBC whether people were complaining that he called President Barack Obama the “founder of ISIS.”

Trump also stood by his suggestion that gun-rights advocates could attempt to stop Hillary Clinton from appointing Supreme Court justices who wish to regulate firearms.

Asked wants to clarify 2nd Amendment comments, Trump tells CNBC: “Only the haters tried to grab on to that one” pic.twitter.com/Kpy6p7iArr

— CNBC (@CNBC) August 11, 2016

“Everybody came to my defence because there was nothing said wrong. I’m talking about the power of the voter. Nothing was said wrong,” Trump said.

He added: “Only the haters tried to grab onto that one and it was very unsuccessful. It has tremendous support and tremendous power at the voting booth.”

Trump, in response to Republicans wishing he would stay on message: “I don’t think I’ve made too many errors” pic.twitter.com/7aOdmOPtTs

— CNBC (@CNBC) August 11, 2016

The New York businessman claimed that it’s not worth it to refuse to speak his mind, saying if he loses the presidential race he’ll take a “very, very nice, long vacation.”

“If at the end of 90 days, if I fall short because I’m somewhat politically correct, even though I’m supposed to be the smart one, and even though I’m supposed to have a lot of good ideas, it’s ok. I go back to a very good way of life,” Trump said.

