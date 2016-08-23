Donald Trump calls for a special prosecutor to investigate Clinton Foundation scandal

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump urged for the appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate Hillary Clinton’s involvement with the Clinton Foundation during her tenure as Secretary of State during on a rally in Akron, Ohio on Monday.

Trump accused his Democratic rival of corruption, claiming that donors of the foundation were given preferential treatment and were awarded with special favours.

He went on to say that the investigation calls for special circumstances as The Department of Justice “has proven itself to be a political arm of the White House.”

“After the FBI and Department of Justice whitewash of the Clinton email crimes, they certainly cannot be trusted to quickly or impartially investigate Hillary Clinton’s crimes,” Trump said at a campaign rally in Akron Ohio alluding to Clinton’s use of a private email server.

The GOP nominee is also demanding a complete shut down of the Clinton Foundation after emails released by Judicial Watch, a conservative watchdog organisation, revealed Clinton may have given donors special access.

“There is absolutely no connection between anything that I did as secretary of state and the Clinton Foundation,” Clinton said in a statement last month.

In light of the accusations levied against Clinton, her campaign said the foundation would stop receiving foreign and corporate donations if she is elected in November.

NOW WATCH: Naked Donald Trump statues are popping up across America



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.