Trump calls for a Starbucks boycott over their red holiday cups

GOP presidential candidate and billionaire real estate mogul Donald Trump called for a Starbucks boycott over their new red holiday cups.

Starbucks has recently gotten a lot of flack for their holiday cups since they don’t feature any Christmas-related decorations or references. Christians have posted videos to YouTube explaining their outrage, with others telling customers to order drinks at the chain under the name “Merry Christmas.” The hashtag #MerryChristmasStarbucks also went viral over the weekend.

“I wouldn’t buy,” the presidential hopeful said during a pre-debate rally in Springfield, Illinois Monday. “Maybe we should boycott Starbucks, I don’t know.”

He then noted the Trump Tower in Manhattan is home to a successful Starbucks location and implied the red cup debate might bring about the end of its lease.

Trump told supporters they don’t have to worry about political correctness during the holiday season should he win the 2016 election.

“If I become president, we’re all going to be saying ‘Merry Christmas’ again,” he said. “That I can tell you.”

Story by Allan Smith and editing by Ben Nigh

