The internet is losing it over Donald Trump's victory cake

Trump CakePhoto via TwitterTrump cake

Busts of both presidential candidates made of cake were spotted in outside of Trump Tower in New York ahead of Tuesday night’s election festivities. 

Internet observers noticed Donald Trump’s cake had a curiously glum look on its face. Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton also had a cake resembling her likeness.  

The cake was guarded by Secret Service agents as it was brought into Trump Tower.

People on Twitter were horrified by the cake’s foreboding facial features:

 

 

 

 

