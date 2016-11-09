The internet is losing it over Donald Trump's victory cake

Busts of both presidential candidates made of cake were spotted in outside of Trump Tower in New York ahead of Tuesday night’s election festivities.

Internet observers noticed Donald Trump’s cake had a curiously glum look on its face. Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton also had a cake resembling her likeness.

The cake was guarded by Secret Service agents as it was brought into Trump Tower.

People on Twitter were horrified by the cake’s foreboding facial features:

Trump cake, flanked by secret service, just entered Trump HQ. Hillary destined for unrelated party, baker Melissa Alt tells me. #nyvotes pic.twitter.com/IECrEvYyTQ

— Alex Mierjeski (@Amierjeski) November 8, 2016

This cake looks like even it is terrified of a Donald Trump presidency. #ElectionDay https://t.co/QDxap0oCN3

— The #ComedyBroad (@De_De_T) November 8, 2016

Sad Donald Trump cake knows Donald Trump is going to lose election https://t.co/zps9wzCrNq pic.twitter.com/DEOcNbdQxX

— Eater (@Eater) November 8, 2016

