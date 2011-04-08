Donald Trump Just Bought The Legendary Kluge Vineyard At A $64 Million Discount*

Leah Goldman, Kamelia Angelova
image

Donald Trump just added another property to his long list of real estate.

The possible 2012 presidential candidate bought the famous Kluge Estate Winery and Vineyard for $6.2 million, a steal. The vineyard was valued at $70 million before the recession.

The Donald scooped up the incredible deal and said he would keep Patricia Kluge to oversee the operation of the winery because while he loves great real estate, wine doesn’t really interest him. He plans to rename the vineyard and put his name on the bottle.

The full estate, including the Albermarle House, was listed for $100 million last year, but after failing to sell, dropped prices, and foreclosure, Bank of America bought the home last month at auction.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article said that Trump bought the full estate, whereas he really bought only the winery and vineyard.

Albemarle House in Charlottesville, Virginia

Source: NYTimes

45-room neo-Georgian country home

Source: NYTimes

The ornate living room

Source: NYTimes

The elegant dining room

Source: NYTimes

Another view of the ornate decor in the dining room

Source: NYTimes

A place for The Donald to study

Source: NYTimes

The decor throughout the entire house is very detailed

Source: NYTimes

Here's the master bedroom

Source: NYTimes

The kitchen has a log cabin feel

Source: NYTimes

Of course there is a movie theatre

Source: NYTimes

And stables for the horses

Source: NYTimes

Art in the garden

Source: NYTimes

Impeccable landscaping

Source: NYTimes

More garden details

Source: NYTimes

More untamed parts of the estate grounds

Source: NYTimes

The garden is a labyrinth that you need several days to explore – the estate takes 300+/- acres.

Source: NYTimes

Gothic-style chapel

Source: NYTimes

Green house

Source: NYTimes

Vegetables or rare flowers – the choice is yours.

Source: NYTimes

A guest cottage

Source: NYTimes

View from the terrace

Source: NYTimes

The yard

Source: NYTimes

The mansion is built in an English country style.

Source: NYTimes

Albemarle House is neighbours to some of Virginia's greatest and most important estates including Thomas Jefferson's Monticello and James Monroe's Ash Lawn-Highland.

Source: NYTimes

Just another home on The Donald's real estate resume...

Exclusive Photos Of Donald Trump's Giant Palm Beach Estate >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.