Donald Trump Just Bought The Legendary Kluge Vineyard At A $64 Million Discount*

Donald Trump just added another property to his long list of real estate.



The possible 2012 presidential candidate bought the famous Kluge Estate Winery and Vineyard for $6.2 million, a steal. The vineyard was valued at $70 million before the recession.

The Donald scooped up the incredible deal and said he would keep Patricia Kluge to oversee the operation of the winery because while he loves great real estate, wine doesn’t really interest him. He plans to rename the vineyard and put his name on the bottle.

The full estate, including the Albermarle House, was listed for $100 million last year, but after failing to sell, dropped prices, and foreclosure, Bank of America bought the home last month at auction.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article said that Trump bought the full estate, whereas he really bought only the winery and vineyard.

