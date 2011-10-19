Tour The Stunning Florida Golf Course Donald Trump Plans To Buy For $170 Million

Donald Trump’s Trump organisation last week agreed to purchase the Doral Golf and Spa Resort in Miami, the home of the WGC–Cadillac Championship, for $170 million in a bankruptcy sale (via Golf Channel).The resort’s current owners, hedge fund Paulson & Co. and realty company Winthrop Realty Trust, filed for Chapter 11 and bankruptcy protection earlier this year to try and save it.

An auction will still be held for the resort, but at this point it’s unlikely that anyone will make a better bid. If Trump wins and takes over the property in 2012, as expected, he’ll reportedly spend around $150 million on improvements.

The property includes a 700-room resort and four golf courses.

The hotel has four golf courses: the Blue Monster, the nine-hole Red, the new Jim McLean Signature Course, and the Par-3 course.

The water is beautiful, but be careful of losing your golf ball.

The resort can hold banquets or weddings with style.

The pool has a waterfall and plenty of natural Miami greenery around it.

This is the sleek lobby bar

The lounge is very cozy, yet chic.

Mesazul has a great wine selection to partner with your streak.

Most of the rooms have a great view of the course.

The sitting area of the hotel rooms.

The exterior of the new spa.

Inside the spa looks as fancy as the hotel.

Look around at the water while eating at the outdoor dining area.

Order breakfast to your suite, while you lounge around in a robe.

The hotel is beautiful at sunset.

