A filmmaker confronted Donald Trump about 'bullying' a 90-year-old woman while building his luxury golf course in Scotland

‘A Dangerous Game,’ 2015 Trump complains of the protruding microphone on his lapel before the interview even begins.

Years after the release of his scathing documentary, “You’ve Been Trumped,” filmmaker Anthony Baxter finally got his audience with Donald Trump.

“I can’t do interviews with everybody because I don’t have enough time,” Trump said in his interview for Baxter’s new film, “A Dangerous Game,” which is being released on iTunes June 23.

“Your documentary [‘You’ve Been Trumped’] got carried by BBC and others, so you’ve become a much more important person, in terms of doing an interview,” Trump reasoned.

In his sophomore documentary, Baxter takes aim at luxury golf courses that “just pound water,” as actor Alec Baldwin put it, and have unforeseen social and ecological costs. It’s a kind of sequel to his first film, which focused squarely on Trump and his pummelling of the Scottish coastline to build a $US1.5 billion golf course (“the world’s greatest,” as Trump called it) that promised to generate 6,000 jobs.

‘A Dangerous Game’ (2015) Alec Baldwin and Robert F Kennedy Jr. both make appearances in ‘A Dangerous Game.’

As the film illustrated, the course, Trump International Golf Course, Aberdeen, created less than 200 jobs and left nearby residents — including a 90-year-old woman — without proper water supply for years.

While “A Dangerous Game” takes a global look at the eco-impact of luxury golf courses, citing similarly reckless developers in Croatia, China, and even New York’s East Hampton (which Baldwin speaks on), it never loses track of Trump and the prolonged effects of his course on Aberdeen locals.

In this exclusive clip from the film, Baxter questions Trump about his “bullying” of Scottish locals, including the aforementioned 90-year-old and Michael Forbes, a farmer who refused to sell his land to Trump. The billionaire later called Forbes “an embarrassment to Scotland” who “lives like a pig.”

In addition to the sit-down with Trump, Baxter was also given access to Donald Trump, Jr., who describes himself as “environmentally conscious” but quickly pivots when asked about photographs of him

holding the tail of a dead elephant and standing next to his brother, Eric, cradling carcass of a leopard during a big game hunt in Africa.

‘A Dangerous Game,’ 2015 Like his father, Donald Trump Jr. appears defensive, telling a Trump staffer not to worry about his answers to Baxter’s questions. ‘He’ll edit all that stuff out,’ says the younger Trump.

The interview took place at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, which, as Baxter noted in a 2014 blog post for The Guardian, has been accused of “using up hundreds of millions of gallons of much-needed water” in a drought-prone area.

The iTunes release of “A Dangerous Game” marks the film’s US premiere. It aired previously in UK.

