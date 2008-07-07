Donald Trump Building Golf Course To Save Environment

The Donald heads to Scotland to explain that the massive new golf resort he plans to build on two miles of pristine Scottish coastline will be an improvement. NYT:



The resort, estimated to cost about $2 billion, would include 1,000 condos, 500 luxury villas, a hotel and two golf courses, on 1,400 waterfront acres. But the project has outraged environmentalists , who say the site chosen by Mr. Trump — with several miles of rugged coastline — should be left undisturbed…

During his two-and-a-half-hour appearance [before the Scottish cabinet], Mr. Trump praised the site — which is in Balmedie, 13 miles north of Aberdeen — for its natural beauty. But when the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds argued that the landscape should be preserved, according to accounts in the British press, Mr. Trump said that 25,000 birds were being shot each year over his property and that residents were dumping garbage there.

“It’s a total mess,” Mr. Trump was quoted in The Guardian as saying. “When you walk on the site right now it’s sort of disgusting. There are bird carcasses lying all over the place. There are dead animals all over the site that have been shot. There may be some people that are into that. I am not.”

Mr. Trump later added: “It’s a killing field. They’re shooting birds. And all we’re going to do is shoot birdies and eagles.”

And what about Scottish “rambler laws” that would ordinarily allow people to walk across the site to observe wildlife

Mr. Trump told the inquiry that golfers “would have a problem with people walking all over the course.” Ramblers, he added, could get hit by a golf ball, or break a leg and sue him. (Back in New York, Mr. Trump said, “We go by the laws of Scotland.”

Bottom line? No one’s more green than The Donald:

Mr. Trump provoked guffaws when he told the inquiry that his proposed golf resort would “enhance” rather than harm the sand dunes. “I consider myself to be an environmentalist in the true sense of the word,” Mr. Trump said.

