Donald Trump dismisses 'eggheads' who developed international laws banning torture

GOP presidential frontrunner Donald Trump on Tuesday suggested that international regulations banning torture were developed by “eggheads.”

During a Tuesday CNN interview, Trump was discussing how when dealing with terror suspects, he’d “absolutely” favour methods, including waterboarding, that are defined as torture under international law.

“Well I would say that the eggheads who came up with this international law should turn on their television and watch CNN right now, because I’m looking at scenes on CNN right now as I’m talking to you that are absolutely atrocious,” Trump told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer.

The network was displaying footage of the aftermath of horrific terror attacks in Brussels from earlier in the day, when more than 100 were injured and at least 34 were killed.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attacks, which took place at an airport and a metro station.

Trump said that if the developers of those international laws watched the CNN footage, “Maybe, just maybe, they’d approve waterboarding and other things.”

He also said he’d “absolutely” go further than waterboarding when dealing with interrogating terror suspects.

“I’d go further. I’d listen to the military people, but I’d go further,” he said. “And by the way, torture works.”

When Blitzer said torture is against the military code and military officials have come out to condemn torture, Trump suggested it was simply political pandering.

“I think they’re told to say that politically,” he said. “I think they believe in it 100%.”

Trump also suggested that prominent former Gens. George Patton and Douglas MacArthur would agree with him.

“These were real generals,” he said. “Now, they’re spinning in their graves as they watch this stupidity going on.”

Blitzer noted to Trump that Salah Abdeslam, the prime remaining suspect from November’s Paris terror attacks who was detained last Friday, was reportedly cooperating with the Belgian authorities prior to Tuesday’s attacks.

“Well, he may be talking, but he’ll talk a lot faster with the torture,” Trump said.

