TRUMP: The collapse of the pound means more people will come to my golf course

Donald Trump said Friday that the collapse of the British pound is good news for his Scottish golf course, which he was visiting.

“When the pound goes down, more people are coming to Turnberry, frankly,” he said during a press conference at the course. “For travelling and for other things, I think it very well could turn out to be a positive.”

The presumptive GOP nominee weighed in on the United Kingdom’s decision to leave the European Union, commonly known as “Brexit,” which passed in a close vote earlier in the day.

Trump celebrated the move, noting what he perceived as parallels to his own presidential campaign.

The results have led, however, to immediate market downturns worldwide and the devaluing of the British currency. British Prime Minister David Cameron also announced his intention to resign later this year after the vote result was announced.

The Manhattan billionaire said Britons have “taken their country back.”

“People are angry, all over the world,” he said. “People, they’re angry.”

He also tweeted earlier Friday that Scotland — which overwhelmingly voted to remain in the European Union — “is going wild over the vote.”

“Just arrived in Scotland,” he wrote. “Place is going wild over the vote. They took their country back, just like we will take America back. No games!”

