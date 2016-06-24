Donald Trump cheers Brexit: 'They took their country back, just like we will take America back'

After Britain voted to leave the European Union, presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump was quick to praise the referendum and draw parallels to his own campaign.

Trump, who is currently visiting Scotland, sent out a statement and a series of tweets Friday morning about the referendum result.

“Just arrived in Scotland. Place is going wild over the vote,” Trump tweeted. “They took their country back, just like we will take America back. No games!”

He continued in subsequent tweets: “Self-determination is the sacred right of all free people’s [sic], and the people of the UK have exercised that right for all the world to see. … America is proud to stand shoulder-to-shoulder w/a free & ind UK. We stand together as friends, as allies, & as a people w/a shared history.”

Trump’s statement praised UK voters for “reassert[ing] control over their own politics, borders and economy.”

“Come November, the American people will have the chance to re-declare their independence,” he said in the statement. “… I hope America is watching, it will soon be time to believe in America again.”

Here’s the full statement:

The people of the United Kingdom have exercised the sacred right of all free peoples. They have declared their independence from the European Union and have voted to reassert control over their own politics, borders and economy. A Trump Administration pledges to strengthen our ties with a free and independent Britain, deepening our bonds in commerce, culture and mutual defence. The whole world is more peaceful and stable when our two countries — and our two peoples — are united together, as they will be under a Trump Administration. Come November, the American people will have the chance to re-declare their independence. Americans will have a chance to vote for trade, immigration and foreign policies that put our citizens first. They will have the chance to reject today’s rule by the global elite, and to embrace real change that delivers a government of, by and for the people. I hope America is watching, it will soon be time to believe in America again.

