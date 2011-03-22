Donald Trump Brags About Screwing Over A Famous Customer

Photo: Michele Sandberg via Flickr

In an attempt to prove that his experience with foreign dignitaries and businessmen will make him a great president, Donald Trump is gloating over screwing over one of his most famous customers in a real estate deal.Trump told Fox News that he “has more of a track record than anyone in the Republican presidential field when it comes to dealing with foreign leaders and dignitaries,” CNN reported, because he sells them real estate for huge chunks of money.



And he gave one major example, in which he proudly recounted his dealings with a major client:

I rented him a piece of land. He paid me more for one night than the land was worth for two years, and then I didn’t let him use the land. That’s what we should be doing. I don’t want to use the word ‘screwed’, but I screwed him.

Who was the sorry victim of the Donald’s wily business dealings? Muammar Qaddafi.

