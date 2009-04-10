Donald Trump Brags About Being Too Smart To Fall For Madoff

We haven’t picked up a copy of Donald Trump’s latest book, Think Like A Charlatan Champion, and his publicist must have forgotten to send it to us. Our loss.



Fortunately, Kimberly Palmer at US News & World Report got a copy and is gushing about its content. Apparently Trump brags about how Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff asked him to invest and how he was too smart to do anything like that.

“He’d say, ‘Why don’t you invest in my fund?’ I didn’t know much about him and I’m not a fund guy so I said no. I had enough going on in my own businesses that I didn’t need to be associated or involved with his,” Trump writes.

“I think we would all do well to pay heed to all of our transactions no matter how much we might respect or like someone. But the main lesson is never to invest 100 per cent of your money with one person or one entity,” Trump writes.

