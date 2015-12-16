Donald Trump confronts audience after he gets booed at debate

Donald Trump in the final debate. Photo: Getty Images

Republican front-runner Donald Trump responded to audience members that booed a comment about his strategy to deal with the Islamic State group.

Trump was booed while sparring with Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) over his proposal to crack down on parts of the Internet to combat terrorism.

“As far as the Internet is concerned: I’m not talking about closing the Internet,” Trump said after Paul launched a broadside against him.

“I’m talking about parts of Syria, parts of Iraq, where ISIS is. Spotting it. Now, you could close it,” he continued. “What I like even better than that is getting our smartest and getting our best to infiltrate their internet. So that we know exactly where they’re going, exactly where they’re going to be. I like that better!”

The audience then erupted into cheers and applause with some loud booing mixed in. Trump was puzzled.

He then lectured his hecklers.

“I just can’t imagine somebody booing,” Trump reflected. “These are people that want to kill us folks. And you’re objecting to us infiltrating their conversations? I don’t think so. I don’t think so.”

