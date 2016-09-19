'I should be a newscaster - I called it before the news': Trump mocks critics of NYC 'bomb' declaration

Donald Trump on Monday shot back at critics of his declaration that an explosion in New York City on Saturday was a bombing, though officials hadn’t publicly disclosed the nature of the explosion at the time.

In an interview with “Fox and Friends,” the Republican presidential nominee mocked critics who said that he should have waited to label the explosion a bombing until after officials made a determination.

“I heard I was criticised for calling it correctly, but I was actually correct. I should be a newscaster, because I called it before the news,” Trump said.

Trump announced the apparent bombing to a crowd at a rally on Saturday in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

“I must tell you that just before I got off the plane, a bomb went off in New York. And nobody knows exactly what’s going on,” Trump said.

He added: “We better get very tough, folks. We better get very, very tough.”

For her part, Clinton also labelled the explosion a bombing later that night, but urged caution in labelling events before authorities confirmed the cause.

Speaking to reporters after the explosion on Saturday, Clinton noted that “it’s important to know the facts about any incident like this” when asked about Trump’s comments.

“I think it’s always wiser to wait until you have information before making conclusions,” Clinton said.

At multiple points during the campaign, Trump has lauded his ability to be predictive of terrorist attacks before they happen. Following a mass shooting in Orlando, Florida, earlier this year that left dozens dead, Trump touted his plan to bar Muslims from entering the US, saying he predicted future attacks.

“What has happened in Orlando is just the beginning. Our leadership is weak and ineffective. I called it and asked for the ban. Must be tough,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

