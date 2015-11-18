VIDEO: Trump doubles down on bombing 'the s---' out of ISIS as crowd chants, 'Trump! Trump! Trump'

Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump repeated his vow to “bomb the s—“ out of the Islamic State group during a raucous Monday-night campaign rally.

“You’ve got to get points for vision when you’re running for office,” the businessman declared about midway through an hour-long speech in Knoxville, Tennessee.

“I want to make our military so strong, so powerful, so incredible, we’ll never have to use it! Nobody is going to mess with us!” he added.

Trump soon pointed a comment he made during a campaign rally last week, in which he vowed to “bomb the s—” out of the oilfields that offer a prime source of funding for the Islamic State, also known as ISIS.

“It’s going to be stopped. Somebody criticised me the other day because they asked me what I’d do. And I said, ‘I’m going to bomb the s— out of them,'” Trump recalled Monday as his supporters roared in approval.

“It’s true,” the candidate mused. “I don’t care. I don’t care. They have got to be stopped.”

