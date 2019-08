Michael D’Antonio is the author of the Donald Trump biography “Never Enough: Donald Trump and the Pursuit of Success.” In an interview with Business Insider in October 2015 he revealed Donald Trump’s history of making phone calls under the alias John Barron.

