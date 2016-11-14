Check out Donald Trump's $129 million personal Boeing airliner

Donald Trump and Bret Michaels. Photo: The Apprentice/ IMDb.

Donald Trump jetted in to Washington today for his first meeting with the man he will replace, US President Barack Obama.

Unlike most presidential candidates, “The Donald” actually owns the Boeing 757-200 airliner-turned-private-jet that has deputized as his campaign plane.

“Trump Force One” — as some have dubbed the jet — has been one of the most visible symbols of his run for the Oval Office. Trump likes to call it the “T-Bird,” according to a Discovery Channel documentary featuring the plane.

According the documentary, Trump’s Boeing 757 cost a whopping $US100 million. Admittedly, that number seems a bit exaggerated when compared to market prices. The Republican presidential candidate has owned the Boeing airliner — registration N757FA — since 2011 and has customised the aircraft to his liking.

Have a closer look at Donald Trump’s personal Boeing 757-200 jet:

The Boeing 757 is powered by a pair of Rolls-Royce RB211 turbofan engines. YouTube/Trump Source: FAA Although it's not the most fuel-efficient engine in the world, it is incredibly powerful. In fact, it's earned the 757 a reputation among pilots for being a bit of a hot rod. YouTube/Trump Up front, the Boeing is outfitted with a modern 'glass cockpit.' YouTube/Trump In airline operations, the Boeing 757-200 can carry as many as 239 passengers, but Trump's plane is configured for only 43. YouTube/Trump It has all of the features you'd expect Donald Trump to enjoy, such as ... YouTube/Trump ... a silk-lined master bedroom equipped with ... YouTube/Trump ... a big-screen entertainment system ... YouTube/Trump ... a master bath with 24-karat-gold fixtures and ... YouTube/Trump ... a shower! In total, the plane is equipped with two bedrooms. YouTube/Trump In fact, virtually every fixture in the plane is 24-karat-gold plated -- even the seat belts! YouTube/Trump The plane's headrests and pillows are embroidered with the Trump family crest. YouTube/Trump Trump's guests also travel in style. YouTube/Trump There's a dining room. YouTube/Trump The seats have personal entertainment systems and convert into beds. YouTube/Trump There's also a private guest room ... YouTube/Trump ... with another entertainment system. YouTube/Trump But if you want to watch something communally, then there's the main lounge, with its 57-inch screen TV and access to 1,000 movies. YouTube/Trump Everything is controlled by touch screen -- even access to 'The Donald's' DVR. YouTube/Trump If you get hungry, there's also a galley. YouTube/Trump Although Trump's 25-year-old Boeing is no spring chicken, it's nonetheless a very impressive private jet. YouTube/Trump Here's a complete video tour of the plane from Trump's YouTube channel:

