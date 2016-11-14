Check out Donald Trump's $129 million personal Boeing airliner

Donald Trump jetted in to Washington today for his first meeting with the man he will replace, US President Barack Obama.
Unlike most presidential candidates, “The Donald” actually owns the Boeing 757-200 airliner-turned-private-jet that has deputized as his campaign plane.
“Trump Force One” — as some have dubbed the jet — has been one of the most visible symbols of his run for the Oval Office. Trump likes to call it the “T-Bird,” according to a Discovery Channel documentary featuring the plane.
According the documentary, Trump’s Boeing 757 cost a whopping $US100 million. Admittedly, that number seems a bit exaggerated when compared to market prices. The Republican presidential candidate has owned the Boeing airliner — registration N757FA — since 2011 and has customised the aircraft to his liking.
Have a closer look at Donald Trump’s personal Boeing 757-200 jet:
Although it's not the most fuel-efficient engine in the world, it is incredibly powerful. In fact, it's earned the 757 a reputation among pilots for being a bit of a hot rod.
In airline operations, the Boeing 757-200 can carry as many as 239 passengers, but Trump's plane is configured for only 43.
But if you want to watch something communally, then there's the main lounge, with its 57-inch screen TV and access to 1,000 movies.
Although Trump's 25-year-old Boeing is no spring chicken, it's nonetheless a very impressive private jet.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.