Donald Trump Blasts Kate Middleton Over Topless Photos: 'Only Has Herself To Blame'—Here's Today's Buzz

- “She shouldn’t be sunbathing in the nude … come on Kate!”Donald Trump has no sympathy for Kate Middleton. The “Celebrity Apprentice” boss weighed in on the Duchess’ infamous topless photo scandal via Twitter, saying “Kate Middleton is great—but she shouldn’t be sunbathing in the nude—only herself to blame … Who wouldn’t take Kate’s picture and make lots of money if she does the nude sunbathing thing. Come on Kate!”
- Actor Stephen Dunham died on his 48th birthday yesterday after suffering a heart attack in his home.
- Dennis Quaid is being sued by a horseback rider who fell off his horse on the actor’s Los Angeles property. The horseback rider says the accident cost him nearly $500,000 in subsequent medical bills—and he blames Quaid—who no longer owns the estate—for what he believes is a flawed trail design.
- Universal pushed back the release date of “Les Miserables” from December 14 to December 25—prime Christmas Day opening.
- Katy Perry will sing for the President at a “30 Days to Victory” fundraiser concert in L.A. next month.
- “Jeopardy” and “Wheel of Fortune” boost ratings on new stations. Both game shows scored far better than any syndicated talk show season/series premieres this fall.
- Lindsay Lohan has been arrested (again) after allegedly hitting a man with her Porsche after leaving an NYC nightclub.
- Meanwhile, Anderson Cooper slammed Lindsay Lohan on his daytime talk show yesterday, saying “Just do your job!” Watch below:
