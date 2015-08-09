Donald Trump doubles down on 'hot mess' Megyn Kelly and blasts 'total loser' activist in epic statement

Real-estate mogul Donald Trump, unsurprisingly, isn’t backing down after igniting yet another controversy in the presidential race.

The Republican businessman issued a statement Saturday morning calling Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly a “total mess” and attempting to clarify his apparently lewd comments about her the day before.

“Mr. Trump made Megyn Kelly look really bad — she was a mess with her anger and totally caught off guard. Mr. Trump said ‘blood was coming out of her eyes and whatever’ meaning nose, but wanted to move on to more important topics. Only a deviant would think anything else,” Trump’s campaign said.

Kelly asked Trump a number of pointed questions during the first GOP primary debate Thursday night, including one inquiry that accused him of using sexist insults like “fat pigs” towards women. Trump stood by his history of controversial rhetoric but later denied using some of the terms and unleashed a storm of criticism against Kelly on Twitter.

Trump’s Kelly criticism infuriated a number of prominent conservatives, however, during a Friday night interview with CNN anchor Don Lemon.

“You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes. Blood coming out of her wherever,” Trump recalled of Kelly during the debate, in what was widely interpreted as sexist attack against her.

In response, the influential conservative group RedState disinvited Trump from the Saturday event he was scheduled to keynote.

“His comment was inappropriate. It is unfortunate to have to disinvite him. But I just don’t want someone on stage who gets a hostile question from a lady and his first inclination is to imply it was hormonal. It just was wrong,” RedState’s Erick Erickson explained.

Trump’s Saturday statement also took Erickson to task and attacked him from all angles.

“By the way, the guy (Erick Erickson) who made the decision about RedState called Supreme Court Justice David Souter a ‘goat [expletive] child molester’ and First Lady Michelle Obama a ‘Marxist Harpy.’ He was forced to make a humbling apology,” the real-estate developer’s campaign declared.

The statement went on to call Erickson a “total loser”

“Also, not only is Erick a total loser, he has a history of supporting establishment losers in failed campaigns so it is an honour to be uninvited from his event,” the Trump team continued. “Mr. Trump is an outsider and does not fit his agenda.”

