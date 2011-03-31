Will Oprah Winfrey Confront Donald Trump About Being A Birther?

Oprah Winfrey is apparently hoping to land Donald Trump as guest for her big finale.



Page Six is reporting Oprah has reached out to the Donald because she wants to give him a makeover and that producers “vowed to treat Trump’s makeover with ‘integrity’ and “not let it become a joke or silly.'”

Presumably what they mean is sillier.

The hope is apparently that “this will become one of those historical television moments that will become iconic.”

Indeed. Who knows how much of this story is true — though Page Six is citing an email sent to Trump’s offices from Oprah’s production company. The question remains: Will Oprah press Trump on his idiotic birther ramblings?

It would certainly make for great TV (as The View can attest to) especially considering Oprah’s long and vocal support of Obama and the fact many people feel that the birth certificate movement is rooted in issues with Obama’s race. And not to be a bore, but it would also be the responsible thing to do, since not doing so could very easily be interpreted as a sign it’s not a big deal to run on a platform that accuses the President has been deceiving the country since birth.

However, if it turns out this is true, maybe don’t hold your breath. Back in November on 2009 many people expected Oprah to confront guest Sarah Palin with questions about death panels and the like and all we got was chatter about Palin’s talk show ambitions.

