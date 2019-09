It remains to be seen whether The White House’s decision to release President Obama’s long-form birth certificate this morning will quiet down Donald Trump and the Birthers.



One imagines not.

Regardless, Drudge, arbiter of GOP talking points, appears to be taking up the party’s frustration and quietly turning against Trump.

