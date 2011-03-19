Chris Matthews Accuses 'Birther' Donald Trump Of "Going Primate"

Yesterday, while talking to Good Morning America, potential presidential candidate Donald Trump waded into birther territory when he said this:



“Everybody that even gives any hint of being a birther, a word you didn’t use, even a little bit of a hint like, ‘Gee, you know, maybe, just maybe this much of a chance,’ they label them as an idiot. Let me tell you, I’m a really smart guy. I was a really good student at the best school in the country. The reason I have a little doubt, just a little, is because he grew up and nobody knew him. When you interview people… if I ever got the nomination if I ever decide to run, you may go back and interview people from my kindergarten.They’ll remember me. Nobody ever comes forward. Nobody knows who he is until later in his life. It’s very strange. The whole thing is very strange.”

Chris Matthews blasted Trump for saying that, accusing him of “going primate.”

“Why is is he going out there and selling this malarkey?”

His guest David Corn said “This may be the only indication that he is really thinking of running for president. Otherwise, why get into this? This is the purest form of pandering to the far right of the primary electorate.”

The other guest on the show, Cynthia Tucker, agreed, and essentially accused Trump of trying to use the presidential race to boost the ratings for his television show, since he has said he will announce his decision in June, when the current season of The Apprentice is over.

“He wants to play to the far right of the Republican party. He wants to stay in, or pretend to stay in, as long as he possibly can.”

Still, despite all of this, Matthew seemed to have a begrudging respect for Trump

“He’s a great salesman. I love the show… I like guy personally and he puts on a great show. He’s very likable in person, but I guess I don’t like the fact he plays this card about birther. It has an ethnic aspect to it. He wouldn’t be doing this to another candidate who wasn’t named Barack Obama.”

