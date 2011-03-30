The Birth Certificate Donald Trump Produced Is Not An Official Document

What goes around comes around.



After spending the last week casting doubt on the nature of Obama’s birth certificate Donald Trump may have some birther issues of his own.

Turns out the birth certificate he ‘released exclusively‘ to Newsmax earlier this week is not the actual thing.

Ben Smith at Politico reports that what Trump provided was a hospital “‘certificate of birth’ meaning the piece of paper the hospital gave to his family saying he was born. Such a document typically has the signature of the hospital administrator and the attending physician.”

Apparently an actual birth certificate would would have the Dept. of Health’s seal as well a signature of the city registrar.

Oops.

Take it away Ben Smith:

Trump’s mother, it should be noted, was born in Scotland, which is not part of the United States. His plane is registered in the Bahamas, also a foreign country. This fact pattern — along with the wave of new questions surrounding what he claims is a birth certificate — raises serious doubts about his eligibility to serve as President of the United States.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.